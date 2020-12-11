MSU to test statewide wastewater for early COVID-19 detection

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University has received $2.1 million in grant funding to test for the coronavirus in wastewater, which has the potential to be an early warning system for COVID-19.

The funding was provided Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Existing COVID-19 wastewater surveillance programs were funded to quickly establish a network of monitoring systems across the state.

Joan Rose, Homer Nowlin Chair in Water Research at MSU, was awarded $1.3 million of the total funding to train and assist labs with analytical methods.

Rose will be working with 20 advanced PCR laboratories around the state. PCR, which stands for polymerase chain reaction, is a DNA-based technology that provides a valuable tool for the detecting viruses.

More than 100 wastewater locations will be monitored for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to provide early warnings and to help the health departments implement public health measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Early in the infection from both people with symptoms and those without symptoms the virus is excreted in feces and thus ends up in wastewater, working with wastewater utilities we can provide an early look at what is happening in the community maybe up to a week in advance,” Rose said.

Irene Xagoraraki , associate professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, was awarded $800,000 to expand an ongoing COVID-19 detection program to test untreated sewage in the Detroit area.

In 2017, she was funded by the National Science Foundation to begin a wastewater detection project in collaboration with the Great Lakes Water Authority and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

In April 2020, she received additional funding to focus on COVID-19 and develop an early warning system for the Metropolitan Detroit Area.