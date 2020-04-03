Nearly $3M+ in Federal money coming to mid-Michigan

Communities in mid-Michigan should soon see nearly $3 million in federal funding as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters said that a total of $2,857,209 is earmarked for mid-Michigan as a part of the CARES Act that was signed into law last week.

$2,248,754 of the money will be used for Community Development Block Grants for activities that prevent and respond to the spread of the coronavirus and $608,455 through Emergency Solutions Grants to reduce the spread of the coronavirus among the homeless population.

Funding by city:

East Lansing

Community Development Block Grants – $289,484

City of Jackson

Community Development Block Grants – $756,020

Lansing

Community Development Block Grants – $1,203,250

Emergency Solutions Grants – $608,455

In addition to Community Development Block Grant funding awarded to current recipients, the state of Michigan will also receive an additional $38 million for distribution to other local communities in the state.

