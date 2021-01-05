New COVID-19 outbreaks at K-12 schools, nursing homes, at their lowest point since Nov.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan state data shows that new COVID-19 outbreaks at K-12 schools, long-term care facilities and manufacturing and construction sites are at their lowest point since November.

Where the decreases are happening

K-12 school settings have seen the most significant decrease in new coronavirus outbreaks since November, showing a 95% decrease.

Manufacturing and construction settings also show a 46% decline since Nov. 4 and also reached their lowest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks this past week.

Among other decreases, long-term care facilities showed a 33% drop in new coronavirus cases and are at their lowest point yet since Nov. 4.

Watch out, office settings

For the second week in a row, new coronavirus outbreaks in office settings surpassed new outbreaks in K-12 school settings.

During the week of Dec. 23-28, the top 3 settings with the most new COVID-19 outbreaks were:

Long-term care facilities Manufacturing and construction Retail (employee-associated) and office settings (TIED)

The week prior, the top 3 settings were:

long-term care facilities Retail (employee-associated) Manufacturing and construction

For the full report, visit the health department’s website on COVID-19 here and see the interactive table below.