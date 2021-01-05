New COVID-19 outbreaks at K-12 schools, nursing homes, at their lowest point since Nov.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan state data shows that new COVID-19 outbreaks at K-12 schools, long-term care facilities and manufacturing and construction sites are at their lowest point since November.
Where the decreases are happening
K-12 school settings have seen the most significant decrease in new coronavirus outbreaks since November, showing a 95% decrease.
Manufacturing and construction settings also show a 46% decline since Nov. 4 and also reached their lowest number of new COVID-19 outbreaks this past week.
Among other decreases, long-term care facilities showed a 33% drop in new coronavirus cases and are at their lowest point yet since Nov. 4.
Watch out, office settings
For the second week in a row, new coronavirus outbreaks in office settings surpassed new outbreaks in K-12 school settings.
During the week of Dec. 23-28, the top 3 settings with the most new COVID-19 outbreaks were:
- Long-term care facilities
- Manufacturing and construction
- Retail (employee-associated) and office settings (TIED)
The week prior, the top 3 settings were:
- long-term care facilities
- Retail (employee-associated)
- Manufacturing and construction
For the full report, visit the health department’s website on COVID-19 here and see the interactive table below.