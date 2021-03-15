New COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools have doubled in the past two weeks

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — New COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools are approaching the all-time high that we saw in mid-November.

This week, health officials identified 54 new outbreaks in K-12 schools, including classrooms, before/after school programs, etc.

The new outbreaks are double the amount that were recorded on March 1.

Similarly, new COVID-19 outbreaks in daycares, day/overnight camps, extracurricular activities, sports programs, etc have tripled since March 1.

Officials found 22 new COVID-19 outbreaks in these settings last week compared to 8 on March 1.

Right now, K-12 schools and childcare settings, including after-school programs like sports programs and daycare hold the no. 1 and no. 3 spots for sites with the newest COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan.

What does this mean?

Since K-12 schools have returned to in-person learning in late February/early March, new outbreaks have been on the rise.

Governor Whitmer set a goal in the beginning of January that all schools offer in-person instruction as soon as possible and no later than March 1, 2021.

New COVID-19 K-12 school outbreaks in Mid-Michigan:

Within the Mid-Michigan area, six new COVID-19 outbreaks were found in schools.

Here’s a breakdown of where they occurred:

Shiawassee County:

Emerson Elementary 2 cases among students and staff

Morrice High School 3 cases among students and staff

Ingham County:

East Lansing High School 4 cases among students

Webberville High School 5 cases among students

Jackson County:

Springport Middle School- 6 cases among students and staff

Jackson Area Career Center – 2 cases among students

The top 3 settings for new COVID-19 outbreaks

K-12 School (e.g. classroom, before/after school programs, etc.) (54) Manufacturing and construction (23) Childcare/Youth programs (e.g. daycares, day/overnight camps, extracurricular activities, sports programs, etc.) (22)

Other trends to watch out for:

New COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes reached an all-time low this week with only 13 recorded outbreaks.

The most number of new COVID-19 outbreaks ever reported in this setting was 110. That’s 97 fewer outbreaks than recorded at the height of the mid-November peak.

New COVID-19 outbreaks dropped in the following settings:

long term care facilities 14 outbreaks, down from 13 the week before

manufacturing and construction 23 outbreaks, down from 27 the week before

social gatherings 3 outbreaks, down from 6 the week before

health care (in patient and out patient / dialysis settings) 4 outbreaks down from 6 the week before

child care and youth programs 22 outbreaks, down from 24 the week before

New COVID-19 outbreaks increased in the following settings:

retail settings 15 new outbreaks, up from 10 the week before

religious services 5 new outbreaks, up from 3 the week before

For the latest news surrounding the coronavirus, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus.