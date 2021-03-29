New COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools reach record-breaking high

FILE – In this Feb.16, 2021 file photo,Pupils go to school in Frankfurt, Germany. Amid pressure to relax the lockdown, Germany agreed last month to gradually begin reopening schools. Then coronavirus cases started climbing again, prompting authorities in some regions to put those plans on hold even as others press on and insist that in-class teaching needs to be the norm. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — K-12 school settings now have the highest number of new coronavirus outbreaks for the sixth consecutive week in a row.

This past week, the state health department recorded 67 new coronavirus outbreaks in K-12 school settings, which is four more than the week before.

The 67 new outbreaks is the highest reported in a week span to date.

In addition, K-12 schools have 37 more outbreaks than the next highest setting, which is manufacturing and construction.

Here’s how the trends are looking within settings throughout the state

Long-term care facilities: Increase of 2 new outbreaks from last week, 16 new outbreaks total

Childcare / youth programs settings: Increase of 4 new outbreaks, 25 new outbreaks total

Manufacturing and construction: Decrease of 3 new outbreaks, 30 outbreaks total

Retail, employee-associated: Increase of 10 new outbreaks, 25 total outbreaks

Office settings: Decrease of 6 new outbreaks, 10 outbreaks total

Religious services: Increase of 7 new outbreaks, 9 outbreaks total

Social gathering: Increase of 1 new outbreak, 9 outbreaks total

Healthcare settings: Increase of 1 new outbreak, 8 outbreaks total