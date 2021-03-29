New COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools reach record-breaking high

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — K-12 school settings now have the highest number of new coronavirus outbreaks for the sixth consecutive week in a row.
This past week, the state health department recorded 67 new coronavirus outbreaks in K-12 school settings, which is four more than the week before.
The 67 new outbreaks is the highest reported in a week span to date.
In addition, K-12 schools have 37 more outbreaks than the next highest setting, which is manufacturing and construction.
Here’s how the trends are looking within settings throughout the state
Long-term care facilities: Increase of 2 new outbreaks from last week, 16 new outbreaks total
Childcare / youth programs settings: Increase of 4 new outbreaks, 25 new outbreaks total
Manufacturing and construction: Decrease of 3 new outbreaks, 30 outbreaks total
Retail, employee-associated: Increase of 10 new outbreaks, 25 total outbreaks
Office settings: Decrease of 6 new outbreaks, 10 outbreaks total
Religious services: Increase of 7 new outbreaks, 9 outbreaks total
Social gathering: Increase of 1 new outbreak, 9 outbreaks total
Healthcare settings: Increase of 1 new outbreak, 8 outbreaks total