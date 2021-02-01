New COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan K-12 schools on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 2,066 new cases and eight deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

These cases and deaths include those confirmed by the state health department over Saturday and Sunday.

Michigan has now topped 561,000 COVID-19 cases.

The number of new coronavirus outbreaks in K-12 schools is on the rise following Governor Whitmer’s announcement on Jan. 8 that encourages all Michigan schools to open before March.

On Monday, state officials reported an additional five new outbreaks in K-12 settings, up to 31 from the 26 reported last week.

At this time last month, there were only 2 new COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 settings.

Of the new coronavirus outbreaks documented in K-12 schools last week, one-third were found in region 1. Region 1 includes: Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston and Shiawassee counties

Across the states and in Michigan, coronavirus cases have been plateauing. Michigan’s 7-day moving average of positive COVID-19 tests is now less than 5%, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In November-December, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was above 10%.

As of Saturday, Jan. 30, the state announced the number of recoveries from COVID-19 had reached 481,801. That’s about 86% of the state’s total COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Even so, the demand for vaccines is still high, and according to the Johns Hopkins University, the higher-ed research institution tracking vaccination rates across the world., the state has only vaccinated 1.74% of its population.

The states that have vaccinated the highest percentage of their population

Michigan is NOT in the top 10 states for COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Today Michigan restaurants and bars can resume indoor dining per the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as long as they follow strict guidelines.

All venues must operate at 25% capacity with tables placed six feet apart. All venues will be using contact tracing and asking for customers’ phone numbers in the event of a COVID-19 spreader event.

Additionally, a curfew has been set to 10:00 p.m.

For more information surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, visit: