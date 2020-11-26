New report shows less than one-third of Michiganders quarantined at time of COVID-19 symptom onset

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Just under one-third of Michiganders are quarantined at the time they experience an onset of COVID-19 symptoms, according to new data released by the state health department.

The data show that more than half of Michiganders are not quarantined at the time of COVID-19 symptom onsets.

These numbers are based on data collected by Michigan Medicine and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services from a collection period of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20.

During this seven-day period, officials investigated 9,809 cases of a total of 45,011 positive COVID-19 cases.

That means health officials looked into about 22% of all positive COVID-19 cases during the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20.

In their investigation, health officials were able to trace 44% of last week’s investigated cases to a source.

Last week, health officials were able to investigate a larger percentage of case investigations with the 15% increase in the number of cases.

