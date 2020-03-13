New rules for local inmates in response to COVID-19

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Local officials announced new inmate procedures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office wants to promote community separation to reduce the risk of coronavirus to the public, inmates, and staff.
- No off-site inmate work details will be allowed.
- No video visitation in the lobby will be allowed. Online visitation can still be scheduled.
- Sheriff Office lobby visits will be limited to essential business only.
- No preliminary breath tests will be administered. For those that may be ordered, individuals should contact their probation officers for further instructions.
- All non-essential programs and support services are suspended throughout this emergency including church services and substance abuse programs.
- Out-county jail bed space rental will no longer be provided.
- Deputies will no longer respond in person to non-emergency calls for service. Whenever possible deputies will handle non-emergencies over the phone.
- Transport of prisoners to the court for arraignment will be limited and an intercom-type system will be used whenever possible.
- All new arrests coming into the jail will undergo a screening process to identify individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
- Cleaning and sanitation of all areas within the Sheriff’s Office will be increased by staff and inmates.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office press release says they will continue to monitor the situation and follow the Shiawassee County Health Department, state, and federal agencies.