New rules for local inmates in response to COVID-19

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) - Meridian Township Police Department announced today they will be limiting in-person responses to keep the community safe from coronavirus.

The effort will limit service involving certain incidents including fraud and identity theft crimes where no suspect is identified, lost property complaints, private property accidents, harassing communications, and property crimes under $1,000.

If you are involved in one of these incidents call (517) 332 - 6526.

Use 9-1-1 for violent crimes or crimes in progress.

The police department suspended all non-criminal fingerprinting and court-ordered preliminary breath tests. The services will resume based on recommendations from the Ingham County Health Department.

All non-essential persons will have limited access to the police department and are encouraged to call (517) 853 - 4800 before coming into the department.

The Capital Area Ingham County Alert System can help keep residents informed with emergency notifications and public service announcements.