New York nurse and Lansing native dies from COVID-19

A Lansing native who had been working as a nurse in Manhattan has died from COVID-19, according to the New York Times.

Kious Kelly became sick with the coronavirus two weeks ago and passed away Tuesday.

Kelly was an assistant nurse manager at Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan, New York. New York currently has the most COVID-19 cases in the U.S., with cases rising upwards of 39,000 with more than 460 deaths.

Mount Sinai West Hospital has had reports of mask and gear shortages — Three nurses upset with the medical gear shortages took to Facebook posting photos of themselves in makeshift garbage bag gowns with the headline “treated like trash,” according to the The Hill.

On Thursday, Mount Sinai released a statement through their Facebook page stating:

“This crisis is straining the resources of all New York area hospitals and while we do – and have had – enough protective equipment for our staff, we will all need more in the weeks ahead.”