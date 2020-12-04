Nine Michigan business cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) issued citations to nine businesses with serious violations for failing to protect workers and take safety precautions. The businesses were issued “general duty” citations.

Under the general duty clause, an employer has to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee.

The general duty citation can carry a fine up to $7,000. Some of the issues sighted were a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans.

Here are the nine companies cited for a serious violation of the general duty clause and what they were cited for: