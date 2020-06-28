Officials: 252 more COVID-19 cases in Michigan today as worldwide total hits 10 million

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 63,261 total coronavirus cases and 5,911 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 252 cases and four deaths from yesterday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 63,009 cases and 5,907 deaths.
The state agency said 51,099 people across Michigan had recovered from COVID-19 by late last week.
On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-135 which creates the bipartisan Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“We have taken great strides here in Michigan to protect families from the spread of COVID-19 and lower the chance of a second wave, but it’s crucial that we stay vigilant and work around the clock to protect our most vulnerable residents and those who have dedicated their lives to caring for them,” said Governor Whitmer.
That same day, the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surged to an all-time high with 45,300 new cases reported, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. That’s up from 40,000 new cases reported a day earlier. The total confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide hit 10 million on Sunday as the death toll nears 500,000.
