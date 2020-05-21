Officials provide marijuana guidelines under COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In response to the latest executive order, the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued an advisory bulletin on requirements effective immediately for all marijuana operations in the state.
The bulletin includes requiring marijuana licensees to develop a COVID-19 preparedness plan, train employees, maintain social distancing, provide non-medical face coverings for employees, and increase facility cleaning.
Requirements for growers include stopping all non-essential in-person visits, rotating shift schedules, as well as stagger meal and break times.
Retailers will have to make signs or pamphlets to inform customers of changes they have made and explain precautions being taken to prevent infection.
The full advisory bulletin can be seen online.
