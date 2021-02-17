OFFICIALS REACT: 90 of 95 tests show B117 variant at Ionia prison

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, prisons have struggled to contain the virus. Now, the B117 variant has been running rampant in a Michigan state prison in Ionia.

90 people in the Bellamy State Correctional Facility have tested positive for the variant out of a 95 person sample.

That’s a jarring number, but one inmate’s relative said she isn’t surprised.

Gwendolyn Lawrence-Hardrick said when she last spoke to her son, he had contracted the virus, and she wasn’t sure he was going to make it.

Her son said he feel he might die there and also said has been using the same mask for 6 months.

“I’m about to go to Bellamy Creek and cry on their doors for help,” she said.

Chris Gautz of the Michigan Department of Corrections said they’ve been taking virtually every stop possible since one of their employees tested postive for the new variant.

“We’ve provided a number of free masks throughout the pandemic,” he said, “Again, we’re doing the daily testing and we’re doing about 1,400 tests every single day at that facility between prisoners and staff.”

The staff are working in full PPE, and prisoners are wearing their masks as well.

Lawrence-Hardrick said she’s not looking for any special favors, she just wants her son to be safe.

“I’m not asking anyone to let my son out early. I’m just asking for some integrity and the care for life.”

The B.1.1.7 variant was first discovered in the UK and is considered more contagious, but not necessarily more deadly.

The first case in Michigan was reported in Washtenaw County.

Last December, the Jackson-area prisons had nearly 1,500 prisoners with COVID.