Okemos Public Schools Superintendent issue notice on COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Okemos Public Schools Superintendent John J Hood sent a letter to families today providing guidance and precautionary measures to take amid the spread of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant.

In the letter, Hood asks families to do the following.

Keep ill and exposed students home from school for the entire quarantine or isolation period. The isolation period for ill individuals is 10 days, starting when symptoms begin. In ill asymptomatic individuals, the isolation period is also 10 days, starting the day the COVID-19 test was taken. The quarantine period for exposed individuals in cases where the B.1.1.7 variant is expected is a full 14 days, starting from the day of the most recent exposure. This includes exposed family members. If you are under quarantine, avoid community gatherings, gatherings with other households, shopping, and other activities that require leaving the home. If you experience COVID-19 symptoms, seek testing. Continue to social distance, wear masks, wash hands frequently, and get a vaccine when available to you, if eligible. Individuals currently under isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 should not attend any previously-scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Studies suggest that antibodies generated through vaccination with currently authorized vaccines recognize and are effective against current variants including B.1.1.7.

The Okemos Public Schools is working with the Ingham County Health department to address COVID-19 cases, following guidance that promotes public health and safety.

If you have any questions, please contact the Ingham County Health Department (517) 887-4517.