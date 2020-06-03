Okemos school leader joins ‘Return to School Council’

The coronavirus pandemic has left a big question on parent’s minds regarding how schools will safely return students to the classroom.

Today Governor Whitmer announced she had appointed 25 educators, teacher, and students to the ‘Return to School Council’ which will be tasked with developing a road map to safely reopen schools.

Okemos school board member, Mary Gebara is one of three Mid-Michigan leaders that was chosen to join the task force.

She says she is excited to get to work and help create some solutions.

“Nobody really has a clear path on how to return kids back to school safely and comfortably. And it just felt like something I wanted to be a part of one the ground floor,” Gebara said.

She adds that she is confident the council will come up with solutions that address every district’s needs.

“This council has such a diverse group and people fom all over the state from Detroit to Kalamazoo to Traverse City to here in Okemos,” Gebara said. “I’m pretty confident that everyone’s voices will be heard.”