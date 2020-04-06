‘Our future is uncertain’ Michigan farmers react to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating new challenges for all of us. Shutdowns and closures have eliminated thousands of jobs.

And Mid-Michigan farmers who were hoping to bounce back from a dismal 2019, are feeling the financial pressure.

For farmers in Michigan economic challenges are nothing new, but the uncertainty the pandemic is creating may be tipping point for small farms, says dairy farmer Nathan Brearley.

“We had some optimism going into 2020 for prices to rebound and become more profitable to the level where they should be, and with this COVID it has definitely taken any optimism off the table and our future is uncertain,” Brearley said.

Restaurant shutdowns, changing demands, and a reduction in international exports are the latest hurdles Michigan farmers are having to go through.

Nevertheless, Brearley remains hopeful that the agriculture industry will come out of this.

“We are hopeful that we will make it through this and economically its going to be a huge challenge and as far as producing the food for the world we will do it,” he said.