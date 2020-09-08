Lansing School District parents experience a challenging return to school

It was a frustrating first day of classes for some parents and students in the Lansing Public School District. After a one week delay students started the fall semester, but not without some challenges.

Plenty of school districts in Mid-Michigan have already started classes, but one week ago LSD announced it was delaying classes for one week due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

School officials said they would be using the extra time to get the technology for students ready to use today. But, mother Tasia Clay says she and her son Commodore Joy were disappointed with how things went today.

“The most challenging part is the lack of communication, not being able to get through to people, or even if you are emailing someone the correspondence that you receive just isn’t very effective,” Clay said. “It doesn’t give you a clear definite answer to your problem. or being pushed back and being told that they will get back to you at a later time.”

Clay says she hopes school officials take more steps to communicate with parents. In a letter sent out today, Sam Sinicropi the superintendent welcomed families back to school. He added that safety is the priority.

