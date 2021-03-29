PHOTOS: Lt. Governor Gilchrist tours vaccine facility in Dearborn

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist traveled to the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center vaccination site in Dearborn to observe ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

He was joined by Senator Sylvia Santana, Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun, and Dearborn City Council President Susan Dabaja.

“Our administration has been working around the clock to expand our vaccine program in an efficient and equitable manner so that every Michigander has access to the safe and effective vaccines,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist in a press release. “I am grateful to the Dearborn Fire Department, local officials, and volunteers working together to create a welcoming, inclusive, and accessible approach to keeping people safe and healthy. The vaccination efforts like the one in Dearborn are crucial to beating COVID-19, and I encourage all Michiganders to get any of the three vaccines once they become eligible.”

To date, Michigan has administered 3,919,796 vaccines.

Michigan’s goal is to vaccinate at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible.

As part of these efforts, Michigan is working to administer 50,000 shots per day, partnering with organizations like the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center to create more opportunities for Michigan residents to receive a vaccine.