Poll: Michiganders on split on masks in school, vaccine mandates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A poll from the Marketing Resource Group shows Michigan voters are split when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and children wearing masks in schools.

The poll asked voters about the federal rule made by the Biden Administration earlier this year that would require workplaces with 100 or more employees to either test regularly for coronavirus or get the vaccine.

Among those surveyed, 49% say they support the rule compared to 50% that oppose it. But when it comes to if getting vaccinated should be a condition of employment, 61% didn’t agree, 33% did.

The poll additionally asked people if all schools should have a mask mandate. 48% of voters say they would like to see that requirement while 46% disagreed.

The poll has a margin of error of 4% out of the 602 people surveyed, 41.4% said they were democrats, 37.8% were republican and 14.6% were independent voters.

