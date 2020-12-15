Potterville bar among 8 with suspended liquor license for violations of health order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits for an additional eight businesses across Michigan, including one in Potterville.

The licensees’ multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order include: allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons; and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended liquor licenses of a total of 21 establishments located throughout the state for violations of the emergency and executive orders due to the pandemic.

On December 9, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by Spanky’s, Inc. d/b/a Spanky’s Tavern located at 1414 Michigan Ave. West in Battle Creek. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance, and Direct Connection. A virtual hearing before an Administrative Law Judge was held on December 14, 2020, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

On December 10, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

L.V Management, Inc. d/b/a Andiamo Italia located at 7096 E. 14 Mile Rd in Warren. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Additional Bar, and Catering.

Polski's Pub & Grub, Inc. d/b/a Polski's Pub & Grub located at 38730 Harper Ave. in Clinton Twp. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance, and Outdoor Service.

On December 11, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

Razorback, LLC d/b/a Kal-Ho Bar located at 340 S. Cedar St. in Kalkaska. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C-Resort and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Additional Bar, and Direct Connection.

Dex's Ventures Inc. d/b/a Dex's Loggers Landing located at 206 State St. in Luther. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M and P.M.), Dance, and Outdoor Service.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 18, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

On December 14, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

Devine Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Charlie’s Bar & Grill located at 116 E. Lansing Rd US 27 in Potterville. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Outdoor Service, and an Additional Bar.

JHM Lanes, Inc. d/b/a Plaza Lanes located at 42001 Ann Arbor Rd East in Plymouth Township. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Specific Purpose (Food), Specific Purpose (Bowling), and Dance.

Two Guys Sushi, LLC d/b/a Hatorando Sushi and Sports Bar located at 10586 Highland Rd. in Hartland. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M and P.M.), Dance-Entertainment and Outdoor Service.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 23, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

Licensees are strictly prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings, as defined by the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, on their licensed premises. Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19.

Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license. All licensees must not only comply with the MDHHS Orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MLCC Enforcement Division, is working diligently to ensure that licensees are compliant with the MDHHS orders. It investigates all complaints relative to allegations of violations of the Code, Rules and Executive and Emergency Orders, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The public can report any suspected non-compliance issue at an establishment directly to the MLCC by filing a complaint with the MLCC Enforcement Division online or by calling the division’s hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121. MLCC’s website provides information on the MDHHS Emergency Order, indoor service restrictions, face mask requirements and Frequently Asked Questions for restaurants and bars.

To date, there have been 442,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, resulting in 10,935 deaths. The MDHHS Order which became effective December 7, 2020, states that recent daily case counts are averaging well above 6,000; the daily death toll is at alarming levels; and there is the growing risk of hospitals becoming overwhelmed. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to constitute an epidemic in Michigan.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.