A Web Forum to address the unique challenges that older adults face to minimize the risk of infection plus additional public health advice is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 3:30 pm.
Learn about topics including the consequences of social isolation and promising practices from the field.
The moderator of the Web Forum will be Megan Wolfe, JD Development Manager, Trust for America’s Health. Presenters include Yanira Cruz, DrPH President and CEO, National Hispanic Council on Aging; Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, FAAN President and CEO, The John A. Hartford Foundation; Sandy Markwood CEO, National Association of Area Agencies on Aging.
If these are topics you are interested in, you can register for the scheduled 90-minute event.
Protecting the elderly from the harms of social isolation and providing care during COVID-19
