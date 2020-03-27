Record 129,000 Michiganders filed for unemployment last week

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says golf courses should abide by her stay-at-home order and close down.

The guidance issued Thursday is the latest to businesses and operations looking for clarity related to the temporary measure that took effect earlier this week. Whitmer's office also says 10-cent bottle returns are off-limits and that tobacco shops, cigar bars, vape shops and hookah lounges must close. Laundromat and coin-laundry employees are allowed to work, according to an updated question-and-answer memo on the state website. Her order exempts workers in health care, law enforcement and other fields.