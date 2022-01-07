RECORD SHATTERED: Michigan averaging 20K+ new COVID cases last two days

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has smashed its daily COVID-19 cases record, confirming 40,692 new COVID-19 cases in the last two days.
That’s an average of 20,346 cases per day.
There were also 239 deaths, 136 of which came from a vital records review.
The previous daily case record was 13,673 cases per day, which was set on Wednesday.
As cases continue to rise, hospitals across Michigan are dealing with a surge of their own.
A Sparrow Health Care System official says over 200 of its workers have called out sick due to testing positive for COVID-19.
6 News spoke with Jeffrey Breslin, a Sparrow Nurse who says this shortage causes a chain reaction in everything.
“When we are going in and out of COVID rooms, we have to put all the PPE on, the masks, the shields, the gloves, the gowns, we have to do new every time we go to a new patients room. And then coming out of each patient’s room, we have to take that off, so that we’re not potentially taking infection from one patient’s room to another and the more patients that we have, the less time we have to spend in those patient’s rooms. “JEFFREY BRESLIN, SPARROW HOSPITAL NURSE