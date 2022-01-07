RECORD SHATTERED: Michigan averaging 20K+ new COVID cases last two days

Registered nurse Morgan Flynn works inside a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Hospitalizations in U.S. children under age 5 with COVID have soared dramatically to unprecedented levels, a worrisone trend in youngsters too young to be vaccinated. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has smashed its daily COVID-19 cases record, confirming 40,692 new COVID-19 cases in the last two days.

That’s an average of 20,346 cases per day.

There were also 239 deaths, 136 of which came from a vital records review.

The previous daily case record was 13,673 cases per day, which was set on Wednesday.

As cases continue to rise, hospitals across Michigan are dealing with a surge of their own.

A Sparrow Health Care System official says over 200 of its workers have called out sick due to testing positive for COVID-19.

6 News spoke with Jeffrey Breslin, a Sparrow Nurse who says this shortage causes a chain reaction in everything.