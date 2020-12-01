Rep. John Chirkun tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich., — Today, Rep. John Chirkun informed House Democratic Leader Christine Greig of his positive COVID-19 status during a phone conversation.

Rep. Chirkun believes his exposure occurred during a recent hunting trip. He has not visited the Anderson Office Building or the State Capitol and will not attend session this week as his required quarantine concludes later this week.

“Rep. Chirkun is doing well and in very good spirits. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to him returning to session following his quarantine,” said Greig. “I also would like to again remind everyone that we each must do our part in stopping the spread of this virus by staying home as much as we can, wearing a mask when in public, and being vigilant in keeping our distance from others.”