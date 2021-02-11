Rep. Slotkin calls on Michigan legislature to disburse COVID-19 relief funds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Representative Elissa Slotkin is calling on the Michigan state legislature to disburse billions of dollars worth of federal funds to support vaccination efforts, food assistance, rental assistance, and to help safely reopen schools.

She said on Facebook, “This is money we passed in Congress as part of the last, bipartisan COVID relief bill and it should go toward supporting Michigan communities, as intended, now.”

Slotkin and a group of Michigan colleagues joined in Congress to urge Michigan State Senate Majority Leader Shirkey and Speaker Wentworth to stop using this money as a “political negotiating tool,” and work with the Governor to get this money out as soon as possible.