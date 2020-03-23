Rep. Walberg on Stay at Home order: “made with the best intentions”

Michigan District 7 Congressman Tim Walberg is in his home state today and 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer talked to him about the “Stay at Home” order given by Gov. Whitmer Monday morning.

He was supportive of the decision as one being necessary and not made lightly.

“The governor will have to make the decision,” said Rep. Walberg. “She is the governor and takes in as much counsel she can acquire possible will be better for her, but in the end I think the decision is made with the best intentions possible for this great state, and business of this great state, and then it’s all hands together.”

As of Monday morning there are 1,232 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in Michigan.