REPORT: B.1.1.7. Variant found in Grand Ledge Public Schools

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS)— Grand Ledge Public Schools is reporting cases of the B.1.1.7. variant within the district, according to a letter obtained by 6 News curtesy of former Michigan Senator and Eaton County Sheriff Rick Jones.

That letter is as follows:

“March 15, 2021

Dear Grand Ledge Public School Families,

As many of you know, there has been a cluster of COVID-19 cases recently involving GLPS students and staff. This cluster is thought to be the B.1.1.7. variant due to genetic sequencing completed on two individuals’ tests. Because this variant is more contagious, this a concern to the entire community.



Cases among GLPS students and staff are related to several school sports teams. As of 3/12, there are 47 cases linked to this outbreak.

This includes 29 middle and high school students, coaches, and additional students and staff who were exposed to the initial cases.

The additional cases are among close contacts of these individuals. Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) was notified of initial cases on 2/22 by GLPS and has been working in partnership with the district to conduct case investigation and contact tracing. The identification of the B.1.1.7. variant was reported to BEDHD on 3/11.

At this time, we are asking families to do the following:

Keep ill and exposed students home from school for the entire quarantine or isolation period. The isolation period for ill individuals is 10 days, starting when symptoms begin. In asymptomatic individuals, the isolation period is also 10 days, starting the day the COVID-19 test was taken. Quarantine in cases where the B.1.1.7 variant is expected lasts a full 14 days, starting from the day of the most recent exposure.

Quarantine for a full 14 days if a member of your household is sick with the B.1.1.7 variant. For most individuals, this includes staying home from work. This also includes avoiding: community gatherings, gatherings with other households, shopping, and other activities that require leaving the home.

A FREE pop-up testing event open to all community members is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16th from 1:00-7:00 PM and Wednesday, March 17th from 10:30 AM until 4:30 PM in the Sawdon Administration Parking Lot located at 220 Lamson St. In Grand Ledge. Details can be found at Free GL Community Rapid Testing.

Continue to social distance, wear masks, wash hands frequently, and get a vaccine when available to you, if eligible. Individuals currently under isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 should not attend any previously-scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments

The B.1.1.7. variant originated in Great Britain and is thought to be more contagious than earlier strains. Available COVID-19 vaccines are thought to be effective against the B.1.1.7 variant.

We appreciate your cooperation to keep our students, families, and staff safe from COVID-19. If you have any questions, please contact the Barry-Eaton District Health Department @ 517-541-2675.”