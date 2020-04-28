Republican lawmakers push Gov. Whitmer to ease more COVID-19 restrictions

Today the Michigan senate passed two non-binding resolutions that would open more sections of the economy.

The first resolution urges the governor to allow elective procedures in hospitals and to allow healthcare providers the freedom to determine whether or not to perform them.

Sen. Wayne Schmidt says the resolution will help the healthcare industry, that has been financially impacted by COVID-19.

“This is to make sure that the health care industry has the guidance they need going forward to make sure that Michiganders are being taken care of health care wise,” Schmidt said.

The second resolution adopts updated federal guidelines for essential workers — a move that would allow more businesses in the state to open.

The resolutions would need to be signed by the Gov. to become laws. Sen. Jim Stamas says it’s about having a voice.

” If we don’t express our concerns, our support, our direction, that provides the governor with know direction and lets the people of Michigan also know that voted us to office- so I wouldn’t look at frankly as a political stunt,” he said.