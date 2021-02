Rite Aid Opens New COVID-19 testing locations in Michigan, expands to all drive-through locations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking to get a COVID-19 test at a local pharmacy, you now have more options as Rite Aid today announced it is expanding its COVID-19 testing to all remaining drive-through locations.

The expansion is part of a partnership with the health and human services department.

Some of the new sites based around southeast Michigan will open tomorrow, February 12.

The testing sites will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate through the chain’s drive-through windows to ensure the safety of customers seeking other services in-store. Patients are required to pre-register on the company’s website to reserve a time slot for testing.

Testing is available for all individuals 4 years of age or older, regardless if they are exhibiting symptoms. This reduction in eligibility age comes at an important time to help families get tested and stay safe as schools reopen and more extracurricular activities resume. Since the start of the pandemic, Rite Aid has remained committed to expanding access to essential testing services, and now operates more than 1,200 testing sites across 16 states.

List of New Rite Aid COVID-19 Testing Sites Opening Across Michigan (2/12):