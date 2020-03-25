Salvation Army in Lansing continues to distribute food during Stay At Home period

Essential food pantry, meal services, and fresh produce distribution at the Salvation Army Lansing Capital Area will continue to be available during the Stay-At-Home order to help people in need.

Meals will be made available for carry-out service only as follows:

The Salvation Army Lansing Citadel Corps, 525 N. Pennsylvania Ave 12 Noon – Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays.



The Salvation Army Lansing South Corps, 701 W. Jolly Road 12 Noon – Mondays and Fridays 4:30 PM – Wednesday



Fresh produce distribution is available as follows:

Ingham County: The Salvation Army Distribution Center, 3305 South Pennsylvania Wednesdays – 12 Noon



Clinton County: First Baptist Church, Beacon of Hope Family Care Center, 512 South US 27 (Whittemore Street, St Johns, MI 1 st , 3 rd , and 5 th Thursdays – 12 Noon



Eaton County: Eaton Clothing Center, 135 South Washington, Charlotte, MI 2 nd and 4 th Thursdays – 12 Noon



The demand for food and personal needs items such as shampoo, soap, toilet paper, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, diapers, and baby wipes has continued to grow, and pantry shelves are quickly depleting.

Major Jim Irvine, Lansing Capital Area Coordinator said, “Our community has big hearts and has given generously in the past, so we are asking them to consider helping us now so that we can help people in need during this critical time. We are in need of nonperishable food items and personal care items.”

Donations are accepted at either the Lansing Citadel or Lansing South Corps locations.