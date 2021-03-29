Shiawassee County Health Department: 12,900 COVID-19 vaccines received

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Shiawassee County, Mich. (WLNS) — Shiawassee County Health Department announced it has received a total of 12,900 COVID-10 vaccines.

That includes both the first and second dose.

This week, the Shiawassee County Health Department said it has received 900 first doses and 1,100 second doses.

The health department said it has allocated 680 doses to community partners, which includes first and second doses.

The clinics open this week are scheduled for people ages 18 and older for a first dose and individuals ages 65 and older and phase 1BC for their second doses.

