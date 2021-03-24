Shiawassee County Health Department needs volunteers to help with vaccination clinics

Shiawassee County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Health Department is looking for medical and non-medical volunteers to help with mass vaccination clinics.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering please fill out one of the following links.

The Shiawassee County Health Department will send an email to those who register when volunteer opportunities are available.

People who sign up to volunteer may not be needed every week as clinics are based on vaccine allocation.

Forms

Medical Volunteer Form

Non-medical Volunteer Form



All volunteers will be asked to fill out volunteer paperwork and are required to go through a background check.