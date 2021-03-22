Shiawassee County identifies case of B.1.1.7 variant

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) notified the Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) that the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories identified the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in a Shiawassee County resident.



A new variant in Shiawassee County is concerning since it can be related to higher transmission rates.



The Shiawassee County Health Department encourages residents to continue strong mitigation

strategies such as mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing and getting a vaccine as soon as it is available to you.



The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant is thought to have emerged in the United Kingdom and has since been detected in many countries and states.

Compared to the wild-type virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.



With the high transmission rate of the B.1.1.7 variant, vaccination is more important than ever.

People should get vaccinated as soon as it is offered to them. At this time, the COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against the variant.



Actions to protect yourself and others from the B.1.1.7 variant include:

• Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as it is available to you.

• Wearing a mask around others.

• Staying six feet apart from others.

• Washing hands often.

• Ventilating indoor spaces.



Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, sore throat, body aches,

shortness of breath, or had recent travel history should seek testing as well as those working with the public, living in congregate living facilities or have potentially been exposed.

For more information, visit