Sen. Shirkey issues statement demanding Whitmer provide metrics to restaurants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Senator Mike Shirkey demanded on social media that Governor Gretchen Whitmer provide the metrics by which restaurants in Michigan can reopen in preparation for the expiration of the latest shut down order on December 9.

Senator Shrikey wrote that, “business owners deserve adequate time to ready their establishments for expanded operations.”

Michigan’s indoor dining has been at the center of many debates, including a legal one in recent weeks due to the impact the closures have had on local restaurants and bars.

On Wednesday, a judge refused to block Michigan’s ban on indoor dining during a surge in coronavirus cases.

Federal judge Paul Maloney said a “plausible explanation” for the state order exists: People can’t eat or drink without removing their mask, a step that could spread the virus.

Maloney turned down a request for an injunction with a week left in the three-week indoor dining ban. Restaurants fear that the steady loss of customers could put them out of business.

They also fear a possible extension of the order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.