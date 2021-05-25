Shirkey tweets about being “naturally immunized” to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey tweeted today about how the state’s immunity should be tracked based on people who have gotten the vaccine, plus “those who have been infected and developed natural immunity.”

Shirkey also shared a picture of him wearing a yellow wrist band that says “natually immunized” on it.

“There should be no discrimination or coercion of those with natural immunity. And no shaming either way,” Shirkey said.

The CDC does not agree with Shirkey’s statement, and has the following information on their website.

“You should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. CDC Website