Skubick: COVID-19 surge has hospitals running out of beds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is leading the nation with the highest COVID-19 case rate, which is putting renewed pressure on Michigan hospitals.

Nine of them have already filled all their beds, two of which include the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Gratiot County and the Sparrow facility in Charlotte.

One local public health official is saying that things will get worse before they get better.

“A lot of people dropped their guard,” said health officer Linda Vail. “A lot of people thought that covid was over.”

While the number of vaccinated citizens is higher than before, that has not translated into fewer cases.

“We still have areas around the state with low vaccination rates,” Vail said.

Health officials are now speculating that they may go back to field hospitals in tents outside the regular hospital because there aren’t enough beds inside.

Vail says that is dangerous because that means other citizens with other health issues may be pushed aside by COVID-19 and the flu.

“If we take off with the flu and COVID-19, then people with heart attacks, other illnesses and accidents may be impacted. We’re pushing the limits of our health care system and that’s dangerous,” said Vail.

Experts anticipate another six weeks of surging numbers so it will get worse before it gets better.