SKUBICK: Good news and bad news in the Governor’s COVID-19 update

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — There was a good news-bad news assessment today on the Michigan Covid crisis as the governor compared the number of deaths in Michigan to the 3000 deaths on 9/11 and she’s concerned the next two months could be even worse.

“We’ve had over three 9/11’s here in Michigan in the last ten months,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive for MDHHS said.

It’s 9, 134 covid deaths and counting but there is a glimmer of hope — it is short term.

“We are cautiously optimistic we are seeing more people starting to do the right thing, mask up and keep social distancing beginning in early november and we think that is contributing to the decrease in our rate of rise of cases.” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

But that short term optimism is greatly tempered by this harsh reality…once the case load numbers come in from thanksgiving and with too much traveling over christmas.. the governor fears things will get worse despite her targeted efforts to close some businesses to bend the curve.

“Thee next two months are going to be bad. our cases are dangerously high with more hospitalizations and deaths already even with our targeted actions,” Gov. Whitmer said. “We expect to see numbers increase over the coming weeks and months as more people travel for the holidays.”

Compounding the problem the state can not keep up with contact tracing, it could handle 4000 contacts a day but now the level is 5000.

“The contact tracing..we are so overwhelmed because there is so much covid spread that we are challenged to get contract tracing as quickly as we were in the summer,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Meanwhile, the bars and restaurants are hoping the numbers will turn around by December 8th deadline so the governor can lift the current restrictions..

The governor is not ready to go there yet.

At this point in time it’s just too early to say when.

And for those business owners thinking about breaking the law, the governor warns against that adding

“In this moment we must recognize the gravity of this situation,” Whitmer said.