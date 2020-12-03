SKUBICK: Governor Whitmer says COVID-19 restrictions could extend beyond Dec.8

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on COVID-19 in Michigan during a Nov. 12, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Michigan on December 15, but that does not mean the general public can get in line and the governor is hinting that it is “sadly possible” that current restrictions will remain in place beyond the current expiration date of December 8.

The good news is the state expects to have shipments of the COVID vaccine on hand soon but the distribution won’t begin for the general public until the spring.

“We expect it to be available by December 15, this is really exciting,” Dr. Khaldun said.

“We know that we will not provide the vaccine in Michigan unless the science is clear and it is safe and effective.”

With over 373,000 cases statewide the numbers are still not good.

“Our case rates remain alarmingly high. rates are five times what they were in October. Every area of the state’s a case rate of 450 cases per million, Dr. Khaldun said.

Currently 81% of hospital ICU beds are full, Dr. Khaldun said.

Because the numbers are so bad, the governor concedes that it is “sadly possible” that she will have to extend the ban on casinos, in door dining, drinking an other gatherings of too many citizens.

“If we have to make extensions of the current pause and that is sadly possible because of the sheer volume of COVID,” Gov. Whitmer said.

To be frank with the people of michigan wouldn’t it take an incredible turnaround of the numbers to lift the restrictions by December 8,” Gov. Whitmer said.”The early numbers look as though we’re seeing a little bit of leveling but there is a very dramatic trajectory on hospitals beds and we need to bring that down.”

On the good news front, at one point 40% of the covid cases in Michigan came from 15% of the African American population but now a special task force has dramatically sliced those numbers.

In the early stages of the pandemic, we saw the death rate for blacks five times higher than for whites but we have seen significant progress to the point that blacks now have only 9% of the cases and 5.7%s of the deaths.