Slotkin calls on Biden to provide ‘American-made’ masks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two U.S. Representatives are hoping to combat the surge of COVID-19 cases with a free mask distribution initiative.

Reps. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) and Tim Ryan (OH-13) wrote a letter to the Biden administration urging them to send free, high-quality, American-made face masks to all who request them.

Right now, as COVID cases surge and folks struggle to protect themselves, we have American-made masks sitting in warehouses with nowhere to go. It’s crazy – and it’s why Rep. Ryan and I are calling for high quality, U.S.-made masks to be sent to every American who wants one.” U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin

The two noted that the CDC estimates that as many as 60% of KN95 masks coming to the United States from China are counterfeit and fail to meet U.S. safety standards.

“We ask that the administration consider using resources already allocated by Congress for COVID-19-related expenses to purchase and distribute these American-made, quality certified masks, to every American household that requests them,” Slotkin and Ryan wrote in the letter. “It is time for the government to ensure all Americans have easy, regular access to high-quality, American-made masks.”