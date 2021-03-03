Sparrow: 52,613 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine distributed as of Tuesday

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — As of midnight Tuesday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 52,613 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what Sparrow has received.

Appointments for the vaccine are currently very limited due to the scarce supplies Sparrow is receiving from the government. Sparrow schedules clinics based on the weekly allotment we receive. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine. Besides those 65 and over, the 1B group includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

On Monday and Tuesday, 1,841 vaccines were given by Sparrow. In all, 65 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,417 are fully vaccinated (both doses).