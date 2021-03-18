Sparrow: 62,800 COVID-19 doses distributed as of Wednesday

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — As of midnight Wednesday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 62,847 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what Sparrow received.
Sparrow schedules clinics based on the weekly allotment Sparrow receives. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at Sparrow.org/vaccine.
On Wednesday, 797 vaccines were given by Sparrow. In all, 65 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,465 are fully vaccinated (both doses).