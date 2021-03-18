Sparrow: 62,800 COVID-19 doses distributed as of Wednesday

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — As of midnight Wednesday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 62,847 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what Sparrow received.

Sparrow schedules clinics based on the weekly allotment Sparrow receives. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at Sparrow.org/vaccine.

On Wednesday, 797 vaccines were given by Sparrow. In all, 65 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,465 are fully vaccinated (both doses).