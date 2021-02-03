Sparrow: 99% of vaccines received have been distributed as of midnight Tuesday

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As of midnight Tuesday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 33,968 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what the health system has received.

Sparrow will schedule clinics based on the weekly allotment we receive. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine. Besides older adults, the 1B group includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

There will be no charge to the public for the vaccine. All administrative costs, for staffing and supplies, will be billed to insurance. Patients will not be billed for any balance not covered by insurance and those without insurance will not be charged.

Of the vaccine doses we have received, 2,650 have gone to Sparrow Clinton Hospital, 2,000 for Sparrow Ionia, 1,400 for Sparrow Eaton, and 1,000 for Sparrow Carson.

On Wednesday, 1,088 vaccines were given at Sparrow. In all, 64 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 4,756 are fully vaccinated (both doses).

Sparrow’s Frandor drive-thru site alone has processed over 100,000 tests.