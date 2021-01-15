Sparrow announces 10,500 COVID-19 vaccination doses distributed

A medical worker holding a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a syringe during mass vaccination starts in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

LANSING, MI – As of midnight Thursday, Sparrow had distributed 10,514 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has allocated 98 percent of its supply, making it among the leaders in Michigan.

Sparrow began administering the vaccination this week to members of the public in the 1B group (70 and older, per the recommendation of the Ingham County Health Department) and to essential workers.

This week’s distribution is by-invitation-only in limited numbers. A wider public distribution will begin next week. Sparrow hopes to announce our plans for public vaccines as early as Monday.

Sparrow will announce clinic dates and distribution locations very soon. Pre-registration will be required for all vaccinations; we are finalizing an online registration system that will require proof that the patient qualifies for the vaccine.

Sparrow has received a total of 17,725 vaccine doses and 98 percent of them have been allocated. That includes 1,100 for Sparrow Clinton Hospital, 900 for Sparrow Ionia, 700 for Sparrow Eaton, and 400 Sparrow Carson.

On Thursday, 574 vaccines were given at Sparrow. In all, 58 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,662 are fully vaccinated (both doses).