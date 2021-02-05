Sparrow announces almost 34,000 COVID-19 vaccines distributed as of Thursday

Registered Pharmacist Ken Ramey with CVS, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) – As of midnight Thursday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 33,969 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what Sparrow has received.

Sparrow will schedule clinics based on the weekly allotment Sparrow receives. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine. Besides older adults, the 1B group includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

There will be no charge to the public for the vaccine. All administrative costs, for staffing and supplies, will be billed to insurance. Patients will not be billed for any balance not covered by insurance and those without insurance will not be charged.

Of the vaccine doses we have received, 2,650 have gone to Sparrow Clinton Hospital, 2,000 for Sparrow Ionia, 1,500 for Sparrow Carson, and 1,400 for Sparrow Eaton.

On Thursday, 1,308 vaccines were given at Sparrow. In all, 64 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 4,905 are fully vaccinated (both doses).