Sparrow announces almost 34,000 COVID-19 vaccines distributed as of Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As of midnight Wednesday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 33,968 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what the health system has received.

Sparrow schedules clinics based on the weekly allotment Sparrow receives. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine. Besides older adults, the 1B group includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

There will be no charge to the public for the vaccine. All administrative costs, for staffing and supplies, will be billed to insurance. Patients will not be billed for any balance not covered by insurance and those without insurance will not be charged.

Of the vaccine doses we have received, 1,810 have gone to Sparrow Clinton Hospital, 1,500 for Sparrow Carson, 950 for Sparrow Eaton, and 780 for Sparrow Ionia.

On Wednesday, 997 vaccines were given at Sparrow. In all, 64 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 4,831 are fully vaccinated (both doses).