Sparrow announces it has distributed 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe at the Throop Civic Center in Throop, Pa. during a clinic on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Lackawanna County Medical Society had about 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on hand to administer to those in the Phase 1A group of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout plan, which is limited to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — As of midnight Tuesday, Sparrow had distributed 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and and has allocated 96 percent of its supply.

Sparrow is making plans to begin administering the vaccination this week to members of the public in the 1B group (70 and older, per the recommendation of the Ingham County Health Department) and to essential workers.

This week’s distribution is by invitation-only in limited numbers. A wider public distribution will begin next week. We hope to announce our plans for public vaccines as early as Monday.

Sparrow will announce clinic dates and distribution locations very soon. Pre-registration will be required for all vaccinations; Sparrow is finalizing an online registration system that will require proof that the patient qualifies for the vaccine.

Sparrow has received a total of 17,725 vaccine doses and 98 percent of them have been allocated. That includes 1,100 for Sparrow Clinton Hospital, 900 for Sparrow Ionia, 700 for Sparrow Eaton, and 400 Sparrow Carson.

On Tuesday, 589 vaccines were given at Sparrow. In all, 57.4 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,577 are fully vaccinated (both doses).