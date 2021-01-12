Sparrow COVID-19 vaccine distribution daily update

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As of midnight Monday, Sparrow had distributed 8,545 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sparrow is making plans to begin administering the vaccination this week to members of the public in the 1B group (70 and older, per the recommendation of the Ingham County Health Department) and to essential workers.

This week’s distribution is by invitation-only in limited numbers. A wider public distribution will begin next week. We hope to announce our plans for public vaccines as early as Monday.

Sparrow will announce clinic dates and distribution locations very soon. Pre-registration will be required for all vaccinations.

They are finalizing an online registration system that will require proof that the patient qualifies for the vaccine.

Sparrow has received a total of 17,725 vaccine doses and 99 percent of them have been allocated. That includes 1,100 for Sparrow Clinton Hospital, 900 for Sparrow Ionia, 700 for Sparrow Eaton, and 400 Sparrow Carson.

On Monday, 845 vaccines were given at Sparrow. In all, 56 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 892 are fully vaccinated (both doses).