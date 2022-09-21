LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A shipment of the new Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster has made its way to Sparrow Health System.

According to Sparrow, vaccines should be available this week with Sparrow Medical Group Primary Care practices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that those ages 12 and older get updated booster doses.

The bivalent booster is a reformulated version of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, targetting the original strain of COVID-19 and the two omicron subvariants.

Want to get your dose? Schedule a vaccine appointment with your Sparrow SMG practice, or get it during an upcoming office visit.

You can find more information on their website.