LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For three years now, doctors at Sparrow Hospital have been on the front lines fighting COVID-19 and helping patients.

Sparrow was one of the first hospitals in Michigan to offer COVID-19 tests to their patients, and the hospital has performed more than 900,000 tests since the pandemic began.

Health officials at Sparrow said they have learned a lot since all this started, especially when it comes to treatment and prevention.

Doctors added that the virus isn’t as deadly or contagious as it used to be, people are still dying, and COVID-19 is something we still have to live with.

“We will always live with covid they’ll be new variants, potentially new vaccines and new therapeutics,” said Dr. Paul Entler. “So we understand that like with any other virus, it will always be here with us, and we’re just happy that as we look at this, and look at a lot of analytics, that things have been pretty stable over the past year.”

During the height of the pandemic, Sparrow was seeing around 650 cases a day.

Now, the health system sees less than 50 per day.

Still, doctors said that if you have symptoms, get tested.