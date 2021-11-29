Sparrow Hospital expected to stop elective surgeries because of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Hospital is expected to stop doing elective surgeries in the coming days.

Sparrow Hospital spokes person John Foren said that they made the decision due to capacity issues that include COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We will focus on urgent surgeries only or could transfer some patients to our community hospitals,” Foren said.

Sparrow has 145 COVID-19 cases in their health system, which is close to their peak, the hospital said.

This does not effect outpatient procedures or Sparrow community hospitals as of right now.